Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Divine Rush: Maha Kumbh May Spark A Boom In spiritual Tourism

The Maha Kumbh is expected to significantly boost spiritual tourism in Prayagraj and nearby destinations like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Chitrakoot. With rising hotel bookings, a surge in pilgrim arrivals, and major infrastructure developments, Uttar Pradesh’s tourism sector is poised for strong growth.

Divine Rush: Maha Kumbh May Spark A Boom In spiritual Tourism

The Maha Kumbh is set to significantly boost spiritual tourism, not just in Prayagraj, but also in nearby regions like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Chitrakoot, creating a ripple effect in travel demand, experts predict.

Atul Thakkar, Director of Investment Banking at Anand Rathi Advisors, who tracks tourism trends, noted that the Maha Kumbh will likely contribute around 10% to India’s spiritual tourism market in FY25. The market was valued at about $56 billion in FY23, and Thakkar expects it to grow to $100 billion this fiscal year.

“With an anticipated 40 crore visitors, including international pilgrims and dignitaries, the event is backed by a massive Rs 7,000 crore budget focused on infrastructure development, urban revitalization, and eco-friendly initiatives aimed at improving the pilgrimage experience,” Thakkar explained.

The Kumbh’s influence is also reaching surrounding destinations like Varanasi (120 km away), Ayodhya (160 km), and Chitrakoot (135 km), with many visitors opting to explore these areas due to limited flights to Prayagraj.

Surge in Bookings and Regional Growth

As a major spiritual hub, Varanasi has seen a nearly 30% increase in hotel bookings, while Ayodhya, boosted by the construction of the Ram Temple, is attracting more visitors who are combining their Kumbh pilgrimage with a visit to this sacred site. According to Ramalingam S, President of Cox & Kings, the Maha Kumbh has significantly impacted travel patterns.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, shared that the company experienced a 2.6X increase in flight and train bookings to Prayagraj and its nearby areas. Flight bookings to Varanasi and Lucknow airports grew by 127% and 42%, respectively.

Spillover Effect on Regional Tourism

The Maha Kumbh’s influence has amplified interest in the surrounding regions, driving up travel demand and contributing to the overall growth of religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh. This is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy.

“The state’s tourism initiatives point to a strong revenue growth for hotels in Uttar Pradesh,” said Thakkar. “The state government is also working to add 200,000 hotel rooms to its inventory, benefiting cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Braj, and Jewar.”

Ayodhya, in particular, is seeing a surge in hospitality projects. Over two dozen new projects have been approved, including a 150-room greenfield project by Indian Hotels (IHCL) under its Gateway brand, and a 150-key resort in Prayagraj. Additionally, a Holiday Inn, developed by IHG Hotels and Resorts, is set to open in Prayagraj in 2025. Online travel platform EaseMyTrip is planning to launch a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, and the HMI Group, a Japanese hotel chain, is investing $1 billion to develop 30 new properties in Uttar Pradesh.

Infrastructure Developments and Future Growth

As the Kumbh event approaches, substantial improvements to local infrastructure are underway, including the construction of 10 new road over-bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads to ensure seamless connectivity in Prayagraj. Key temple corridors, such as Bharadwaj Ashram, Shringverpur Dham, Akshayvat, and Hanuman Mandir, are also being inaugurated to boost tourism.

Uttar Pradesh has consistently been a top destination for domestic tourism, hosting 18.4% of the country’s domestic tourists in 2022. It ranks among the top five states for international tourist footfalls, accounting for 7.6%.

Hospitality Sector to See Growth

According to brokerage firm ICRA, the Indian hospitality sector is projected to see a 7-9% year-on-year revenue increase in FY25, driven by rising room rates and continued demand from domestic tourism, business travel, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events.

In sum, the Maha Kumbh is not only expected to drive spiritual tourism in Prayagraj, but its effects will ripple across surrounding areas, fueling growth in religious tourism and transforming Uttar Pradesh into an even more prominent player in India’s tourism industry.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 8.6 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

 

Maha Kumbh 2025

