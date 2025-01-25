Ramnami Sect Devotees Arrive At Mahakumbh For Sacred Dip At Sangam

Known for their tattooed bodies bearing the name "Ram," these followers reject temple worship and idols, embracing Nirguna Ram the formless divine as their spiritual focus.

The grand Mahakumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, is witnessing a unique and moving display of faith with the arrival of devotees from the Ramnami sect of Chhattisgarh. As part of the ongoing event, millions of devotees, sages, and followers of various sects and spiritual traditions have congregated at the Sangam for the sacred dip. Among them are the followers of the Ramnami sect, whose devotion and distinct practices make them stand out at this massive gathering.

Known for their profound devotion to Lord Ram, Ramnami followers are easily recognizable by the “Ram” tattoos that cover their bodies. Adorned in simple white garments and crowns made of peacock feathers, these devotees sing devotional hymns along the banks of the Triveni Sangam, eagerly awaiting their turn to immerse themselves in the holy waters.

Who Are Ramnamis?

The Ramnami sect, founded in the 19th century in Chhattisgarh, traces its origins back to a time when caste-based restrictions barred certain tribal communities from entering temples and worshipping idols. In response, the Ramnami community began tattooing the name of “Ram” on their bodies, essentially turning themselves into living symbols of their faith. Their belief system emphasizes the worship of Nirguna Ram—the formless aspect of Lord Ram—without relying on idols or temples.

According to the sect’s tradition, followers refrain from idol worship and instead focus on chanting the name of Ram and singing verses from the Ramcharitmanas. They believe that their tattooed bodies are their temples, and the chanting of ‘Ram Naam’ serves as their purest form of worship.

Ramnami sect has a significant presence in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the districts of Janjgir, Bhilai, Durg, Balodabazar, and Sarangarh. Today, the sect boasts over 10 lakh followers. Their participation in the Mahakumbh is not just a testament to their devotion but also a symbol of the unity of diverse spiritual traditions within Sanatan Dharma. It showcases how faith transcends societal boundaries and emphasizes the inclusivity of spiritual practices.

For the Ramnami community, the name of Lord Ram is their ultimate spiritual guide. Their tattooed bodies and their chants symbolize their unwavering devotion, making their participation in the Mahakumbh an inspiring example of faith, unity, and tradition that binds people across regions and communities.



