Religious Leader Blames Maha Kumbh Stampede On Administration’s Focus On VIPs Over Safety

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025, has sparked widespread outrage, with religious leader Premanand Puri blaming the administration for prioritizing VIPs over essential safety preparations. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left many others injured during the sacred ‘shahi snan’ event at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Premanand Puri Criticizes the Administration’s Focus on VIPs

In a video now circulating widely on social media, Mahamandleshwar Premanand Puri expressed his dissatisfaction with the authorities’ lack of focus on crowd management and safety. “The administration was busy serving the VIPs. I saw that every VIP attending the Maha Kumbh was given priority, while no attention was paid to the necessary preparations for the event,” Puri said.

His remarks underline a growing concern about the mismanagement of one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, where safety protocols are critical given the enormous crowds that gather every year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Call for Military Management

Puri further stated that the tragedy could have been prevented if the management of the Maha Kumbh Mela had been entrusted to the Indian Army. “All the akharas requested that the Indian Army be given control of the Kumbh management. There is no shortage of people in our country who would serve selflessly,” he added.

Puri believes that had the army been in charge, the tragedy would not have occurred on such a massive scale. His comments reflect a broader frustration among religious leaders and devotees regarding the management of the event.

The stampede occurred early on January 29, 2025, as thousands of devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam for the ‘shahi snan’ or ‘amrit snan’, an event marking one of the most auspicious days of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident, which took place amidst one of the biggest religious events in India, has left many people shaken.

As the crowds swelled, the stampede erupted, causing panic and chaos. Many people who had come to participate in the dip in the holy river were unable to do so after the disaster. The authorities have confirmed the tragic loss of life, and several others are feared injured.

In the aftermath of the stampede, several akharas, which are traditional religious groups, have either called off or postponed their scheduled ‘snans’. The tragedy has left many devotees shaken, with several of them opting to leave the event without partaking in the sacred dip.

Urgency for Improved Safety Measures

The tragedy has sparked an urgent conversation about the need to overhaul crowd management strategies for future Maha Kumbh Melas. Many are calling for better planning, more comprehensive safety measures, and greater emphasis on the wellbeing of devotees, especially as the event continues to attract millions of people every year.

The deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela serves as a tragic reminder of the consequences of insufficient safety and crowd control measures. With religious leaders like Premanand Puri pointing to lapses in administrative responsibility, it is clear that immediate action is needed to prevent such tragedies in the future.