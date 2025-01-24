Suresh Raina Visits Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh, Calls Uttar Pradesh His ‘Karma Bhoomi’

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has arrived in Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Raina, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, described the state as his “karma bhoomi” (land of action), expressing his pride in being part of this sacred occasion.

Raina shared his excitement about attending the Maha Kumbh and participating in the holy dip. “I want to congratulate everyone visiting Prayagraj. I have come to visit the grand Maha Kumbh organized by the Indian Government and the state government. I have come here with my wife and friends. It’s going to be amazing. I will feel even better when I take a dip. UP is my ‘karma bhoomi’,” said Raina.

Raina is considered one of India’s finest cricketers. He played a pivotal role in India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 victories. With a remarkable record of 7,988 international runs in 322 matches, Raina is renowned for his consistency and match-winning contributions, including crucial knocks in high-pressure situations during the 2011 World Cup.

Raina’s association with Uttar Pradesh also extends to his domestic cricket career, where he represented the state in 130 matches across all formats, amassing 6,373 runs. His stellar performances in domestic cricket further solidified his status as one of the key figures in Indian cricket.

MR IPL’s MahaKumbh visit

Raina, who also has a successful IPL career, is widely regarded as “Mr. IPL” for his consistency in the tournament. He represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, accumulating over 5,500 runs in 205 matches, including a century and 39 fifties. His four IPL titles with CSK further cement his legacy in the world of cricket.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has already witnessed a record turnout, with over 30 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh ‘Kalpwasis’, participating in the sacred bath as of Friday morning. Since its commencement on January 13, the event has seen more than 102 million people take a dip in the holy waters, with projections indicating that the total number of visitors will exceed 45 crore by the time the event concludes on February 26.

Authorities are making special arrangements for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date expected to bring even larger crowds. Other significant bathing dates include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

