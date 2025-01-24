Sudha Murthy Hails Maha Kumbh Arrangements As ‘Clean, Safe, Divine, Grand And Digital’

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has commented the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj for its exemplary arrangements, calling it "clean, safe, divine, grand, and digital.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has praised the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj for its arrangements, describing the event as "clean, safe, divine, grand, and digital."

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has praised the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj for its arrangements, describing the event as “clean, safe, divine, grand, and digital.” Speaking during her visit, Murthy expressed her admiration for the scale and organisation of the spiritual gathering, calling it a benchmark for other governments to emulate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is my first Kumbh, and I am deeply impressed by the arrangements. It has been organised very well. All governments can follow this model. The experience has been very good,” she said.

Record-Breaking Devotee Turnout

Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, has seen an unprecedented turnout of devotees. According to official data from the Uttar Pradesh government, over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh ‘Kalpwasis,’ took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam by 10 a.m. on Friday, despite the cold weather. The event is expected to attract a total of 45 crore visitors by its conclusion on February 26.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Drone visuals captured the sea of devotees taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Morning aartis, an iconic ritual along the Ganga ghats, added to the divine atmosphere. Priests performed the aarti with large oil lamps while devotees offered flowers and diyas to the river. The vibrant mix of people from diverse languages, lifestyles, and traditions continues to inspire awe among visitors from across the globe.

Upcoming Key Dates

Authorities are gearing up for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a significant bathing day expected to draw massive crowds. Other key dates include Basant Panchami (February 3), Maghi Purnima (February 12), and Maha Shivaratri (February 26), which marks the conclusion of the grand event. Mahakumbh showcases effective planning and coordination on an immense scale.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj