Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
VIDEO: Stone Thrown At Tapti Ganga Express Near Jalgaon Enroute To Mahakumbh, Prayagraj

The train, which was carrying devotees to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, was attacked approximately 2–3 kilometers after departing from Jalgaon station.

VIDEO: Stone Thrown At Tapti Ganga Express Near Jalgaon Enroute To Mahakumbh, Prayagraj

On Sunday, a stone was thrown at the Surat-Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express train near Maharashtra’s Jalgaon station on Sunday, damaging a window in the B6 coach. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, railway officials confirmed.

The train, which was carrying devotees to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, was attacked approximately 2–3 kilometers after departing from Jalgaon station. The incident came to light after passengers reported it on Twitter, prompting the railway police to take immediate action.

“A case has been registered against an unidentified individual, and an investigation has been launched,” said an official from the Jalgaon railway police. The authorities are working to identify the culprit and ascertain the motive behind the act.

While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised safety concerns among passengers. Many expressed relief that the situation did not escalate but emphasized the need for stricter security measures along railway tracks.

“This is not just a threat to our safety but also an act of recklessness that can cause severe harm. We urge the authorities to ensure such incidents do not repeat,” said a passenger traveling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela.

“We appeal to citizens to report any suspicious activities near railway tracks or stations. Such vigilance is crucial to ensure the safety of all passengers,” the police stated.

Some railway routes have experienced a recurrent problem with stone-throwing incidents, which pose a serious risk to both passengers and train employees. To stop such risky activities, the railway police have promised the public increased vigilance and stricter patrolling along sensitive areas.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Largest Religious Gathering Begins, 1 Crore Devotees Take ‘Shahi Snan’

Maha Kumbh Maha Kumbh 2025

