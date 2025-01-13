Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: Largest Religious Gathering Begins,1 Crore Devotees Take ‘Shahi Snan’

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 kicked off today in Prayagraj with 1 crore devotees participating in the first 'Amrit snan' at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

Mahakumbh 2025: Largest Religious Gathering Begins,1 Crore Devotees Take ‘Shahi Snan’

The grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 officially began today at Prayagraj’s iconic Triveni Sangam, marking the start of a 45-day-long spiritual celebration that attracts millions of devotees from around the world. This auspicious event, celebrated once every 12 years, is an unmissable moment for those seeking purification and spiritual salvation. The convergence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers makes this place sacred, drawing devotees to take a holy dip in the waters to cleanse their sins.

On the first ‘Amrit snan’ day, approximately 1 crore devotees gathered at the Sangam for their revered ritual, as reported by Director General of Police Prashant Kumar. The atmosphere was filled with the sound of sacred hymns and prayers, with devotees from across the globe participating in the spiritual spectacle. “The rush continues as the mela unfolds, and we are ensuring security with surveillance via drones,” added the DGP.

Apart from the sacred rituals, the Maha Kumbh also features robust infrastructural support. In addition to extensive train services, Indian Railways is operating over 13,000 trains to facilitate the massive pilgrimage. The local government has made arrangements for enhanced transportation with upgraded roads, new bus corridors, and pontoon bridges, ensuring smooth movement for pilgrims.

The spectacle is not only a religious gathering but a cultural celebration, with larger-than-life cutouts of prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath standing as attractions for visitors. As devotees from all over, including Brazil and Spain, share their stories of spiritual enlightenment, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to shine as a beacon of hope, faith, and unity.

ALSO READ: Massive Gathering Marks First Holy Bath Of Maha Kumbh 2025 At Sangam Ghat

