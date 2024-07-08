12 People Detained In Bihar For Impersonating As Candidates In CTET Exam

In the astonishing development the Bihar police have detained 12 people including 2 women, who are accused for allegedly appearing in the Central Teachder Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 and attending the exam as a candidate faking themselves to be the real candidate. This was witnessed at an examination centre in Darbhanga district.

The Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy while speaking to the media said, “Nine arrests were made from different centres under Laheriasarai police station’s jurisdiction, while two were apprehended from a centre under Sadar police station, and one person was arrested from a centre under Bahadurpur police station.”

According to the authorities, the impersonation was discovered via the candidates’ biometric fingerprint scans at the testing locations. Invigilators and administrators made complaints, upon which police acted. The imposters are being questioned since cases have been filed against them. Additionally, police are compiling data on the legitimate contenders. According to sources, investigators are also looking into any connections between the detained and any interstate cheating organizations. Every year, the CTET is administered nationally to applicants looking to work as teachers for the government. Also Read: Today’s Top Stories: PM Modi’s Russia Trip To Supreme Court’s NEET Decision!

