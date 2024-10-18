Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
19 Year Old Sets Ablaze His Mother In Madhya Pradesh

A 19-year-old woman from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, who was set ablaze by the son of a man she had accused of molestation, tragically passed away from her injuries, according to police officials on Friday.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on Thursday night, confirmed Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai. The horrific incident occurred on October 12 when Arjun Balai, 22, allegedly poured petrol on the woman and set her on fire.

Following the attack, Arjun was arrested on charges of attempted murder and placed in judicial custody. However, with the victim’s passing, SP Rai stated that the charges against Arjun will be amended to include murder.

The incident began earlier in the month when the woman accused Mangilal, Arjun’s father, of molesting her on October 7. Mangilal was arrested but later released on bail the next day, on October 8. Authorities are continuing to investigate further details surrounding the case.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing challenge of violence against women in India, with many such cases often escalating into more serious crimes.

Also Read: Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

