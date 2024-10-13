Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam, No Major Damage Reported

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Sonitpur district, causing tremors across the region. No major damage or casualties were reported, though residents briefly evacuated as a precaution. Authorities remain vigilant.

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam, No Major Damage Reported

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Assam on Friday morning, causing brief tremors across several districts. The earthquake’s epicenter was recorded near the Sonitpur district at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Fortunately, no significant damage or casualties have been reported thus far.

Tremors Felt Across Assam

The earthquake occurred at 11:03 AM, sending shockwaves across Assam and nearby areas. Residents in Guwahati, Tezpur, and other districts felt the tremors, prompting some to evacuate buildings temporarily in fear of potential aftershocks. Many took to social media to express their concern and share their experiences.

An official from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated, “We are closely monitoring the situation, but as of now, no reports of damage or loss have been received.”

Assam: A Seismically Active Region

Assam lies in a seismically active zone and frequently experiences tremors, although most of them are mild. Experts emphasize the importance of earthquake preparedness in the region due to the potential for stronger quakes. The 1950 Assam earthquake, one of the most severe in Indian history, remains a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity.

The NCS has advised residents to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols in case of further tremors. “It is always advisable for people in high-risk areas to stay prepared and know what to do in the event of an earthquake,” said an NCS official.

While the tremors caused momentary alarm, the absence of significant damage or injury has brought relief to residents and authorities. Emergency teams remain on standby in case further action is required.

MUST READ: Delhi Air Pollution: Cleanest Dussehra In Five Years Offers Relief To Residents

Filed under

Assam Earthquake earthquake Latest national news national news
