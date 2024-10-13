‘6 Bullets Fired, 3 Hit Baba Siddique’, Claims Mumbai Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Baba Siddique was shot six times, with three bullets hitting him, as investigations into his murder intensify.

In a significant development regarding the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch announced on Sunday that a total of six bullets were fired at him, three of which struck their target. According to hospital reports, Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that Baba Siddique would be cremated with full state honors, recognizing his contributions as a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and his role as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that five teams have been dispatched to various states to investigate Siddique’s murder. He expressed confidence that the identity of those behind the incident would be known within the next two to three days. Pawar visited Cooper Hospital, where Siddique’s body was transferred for post-mortem, and met with his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

Speaking to the media, Pawar stated, “I cannot believe the incident that occurred yesterday in Mumbai. He was a respected leader who worked tirelessly for the community. The police department has initiated a prompt investigation. Two suspects have already been arrested. The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and I are closely monitoring the situation. We aim to uncover who orchestrated this heinous act in the coming days.”

