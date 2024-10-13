Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘6 Bullets Fired, 3 Hit Baba Siddique’, Claims Mumbai Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Baba Siddique was shot six times, with three bullets hitting him, as investigations into his murder intensify.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
‘6 Bullets Fired, 3 Hit Baba Siddique’, Claims Mumbai Crime Branch

In a significant development regarding the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch announced on Sunday that a total of six bullets were fired at him, three of which struck their target. According to hospital reports, Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that Baba Siddique would be cremated with full state honors, recognizing his contributions as a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and his role as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

MUST READ: Railways Restores Services In Main Line Following Tamil Nadu Train Accident

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that five teams have been dispatched to various states to investigate Siddique’s murder. He expressed confidence that the identity of those behind the incident would be known within the next two to three days. Pawar visited Cooper Hospital, where Siddique’s body was transferred for post-mortem, and met with his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

Speaking to the media, Pawar stated, “I cannot believe the incident that occurred yesterday in Mumbai. He was a respected leader who worked tirelessly for the community. The police department has initiated a prompt investigation. Two suspects have already been arrested. The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and I are closely monitoring the situation. We aim to uncover who orchestrated this heinous act in the coming days.”

ALSO READ: Remembering Baba Siddique: A Journey Through His Life, Career, And Family

Filed under

Baba Siddique Murder Maharashtra government Mumbai crime branch shooting incident
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Kamala Harris Leverages Health Card In Response To Trump’s Criticism

Kamala Harris Leverages Health Card In Response To Trump’s Criticism

NGOs Concerned Over Staff Detained By Yemen’s Houthis

NGOs Concerned Over Staff Detained By Yemen’s Houthis

Pakistan Prepares To Secure Islamabad Ahead Of SCO Summit Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan Prepares To Secure Islamabad Ahead Of SCO Summit Amid Rising Tensions

Brazil: Seven People Dead As Strong And Short-Lived Storm Hit Sao Paulo Leaving 1.4 Million Without Power

Brazil: Seven People Dead As Strong And Short-Lived Storm Hit Sao Paulo Leaving 1.4 Million...

Entertainment

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox