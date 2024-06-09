9 People Killed, 33 Injured After A Pilgrim Bus Falls Into A Gorge Following A Suspected Terror Attack: Report

At least nine people were killed and 33 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday, June 9 following a suspected terrorist attack. The bus, which was transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple, was attacked in Teryath village in the Poni area, according to initial reports from officials.

The incident occurred at 6:10 pm when terrorists opened fire on the bus as it was returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra, police reported.

With assistance from local villagers, police evacuated all passengers by 8:10 pm. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Reasi oversaw the evacuation and expedited the transfer of the injured to various hospitals.

#TerroristAttack on bus carrying pilgrims has led to 10 fatalities & numerous injuries. The bus, traveling from Shiv Khori to Katra was fired upon, causing it to lose control & plunge into a gorge. My thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their families. 🙏#Jammu pic.twitter.com/bxSMY3C7fV — Abheet Sangotra 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@abheet20) June 9, 2024

The bus was reportedly attacked multiple times, and several empty bullet casings were found at the scene. As a result of the attack, the driver lost control, causing the bus to plunge into the deep gorge. The rescue operation was promptly completed, and the injured were moved to nearby hospitals.

Senior police officers and other forces quickly arrived at the location, cordoning off the area. Speaking on the incident, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said, “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done.”

The Congress party expressed its condolences to the bereaved family on their official X account.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस पर आतंकी हमले की खबर है। इस कायराना हमले में 10 लोगों की मौत की सूचना है और कई लोग घायल हैं। यह दुखद और शर्मनाक है। कांग्रेस परिवार शोक संतृप्त परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वे दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने… — Congress (@INCIndia) June 9, 2024

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी ज़िले में, शिवखोड़ी मंदिर से तीर्थयात्रियों को ले जा रही बस पर हुआ कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमला अत्यंत दुखद है। यह शर्मनाक घटना जम्मू-कश्मीर के चिंताजनक सुरक्षा हालातों की असली तस्वीर है। मैं सभी शोक संतप्त परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2024

