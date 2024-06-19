9,000 People To Join PM Modi In Srinagar For Yoga Event On June 21: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh received a warm reception from BJP workers upon his arrival at Jammu airport after being appointed Union Minister for the third consecutive time. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a yoga event in Srinagar on June 21, where nearly 9,000 people will perform yoga alongside him.

“On 21st June, PM Modi will participate in a yoga event in Srinagar in which almost 9,000 people will perform yoga with him…” Singh informed reporters amidst the enthusiastic welcome.

He also highlighted plans to virtually connect all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. “Even if 2,000 people get connected from every district, almost 50,000 people will get connected virtually from J&K. This will have a statewide impact,” Singh emphasized.

Expressing pride in organizing such a significant event at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Singh underscored the event’s importance.

Later in the evening, addressing a function at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Singh spoke about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, emphasizing its continuity and the Prime Minister’s commitment to supporting farmers.

Singh noted that the scheme, initiated by PM Modi in his first term, continues to provide timely financial assistance to farmers, highlighting Modi’s efforts to cultivate a new work culture in society, transcending barriers of caste, creed, or religion.

