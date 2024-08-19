A Profile Picture Of A Woman In Sari Sparks Debate, Said, ‘ Men Will Rape Because…’

A recent incident on LinkedIn stirred significant debate and criticism after a man commented on a woman’s choice of attire, specifically criticizing her for wearing a saree in her profile picture. Public Policy Consultant and lawyer Ashima Gulati shared the experience in a LinkedIn post that quickly gained attention, sparking discussions on gender bias, professional dress codes, and societal expectations.

Ms. Gulati posted a screenshot of a message she received from a man on LinkedIn, who suggested that her saree-clad photo was “not ideal” for maintaining a professional image. He insinuated that her way of wearing the saree was inappropriate. This comment prompted Ms. Gulati and others to reflect on the deeper issues associated with such remarks.

In her LinkedIn post, Ms. Gulati expressed her shock and disappointment at the unsolicited advice, calling attention to the inherent sexism in the comment. She voiced the frustrations of many women who are often judged based on their appearance rather than their skills or accomplishments.

She wrote, “Men will rape because I am wearing a sari not to their liking. The irony of receiving such messages/comments on my post calling for non-objectification of women in our daily lives, Bollywood, and the workplace is too hard to ignore.”

Ms. Gulati also shared her observations on the responses she received, noting that some people believe women provoke men by showing their bodies, that women should protect themselves by avoiding certain situations or clothing choices, and that men are influenced solely by physical appearance, rather than societal factors like media or humor. She highlighted the flawed perception that only a specific economic group is responsible for rape.