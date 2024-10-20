AAP Blames UP Buses For Worsening Air Quality In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attributed the sharp decline in Delhi's air quality to buses coming from Uttar Pradesh, urging joint efforts to combat rising pollution levels, particularly in Anand Vihar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has attributed a significant portion of Delhi’s deteriorating air quality to buses arriving from neighboring Uttar Pradesh (UP), particularly in areas like Anand Vihar, which is facing alarming levels of pollution.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection in the Anand Vihar region, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to a severe level of 454 at 8:30 a.m.

Government’s Measures To Combat Air Pollution

Chief Minister Atishi highlighted several ongoing anti-pollution initiatives. “Anti-pollution measures are being strictly implemented, and we’ve formed 99 teams to control dust across the city,” she said, underscoring the need for consistent monitoring. The government has also deployed more than 325 smog guns to curb pollution, while agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are fully engaged in pollution control efforts.

“Anand Vihar, being located on the Delhi-UP border, has been identified as a pollution hotspot,” Atishi told reporters. “We have taken several measures, including road repairs and encroachment removal, to reduce dust and congestion in the area.”

Pollution from UP Buses: A Key Issue

Atishi attributed the sharp decline in air quality in Anand Vihar to buses arriving from Uttar Pradesh. “We need to engage in discussions with the UP government regarding this matter,” she said. Buses from UP are contributing significantly to the pollution, she emphasized, while also raising concerns about pollution levels in the Yamuna River due to untreated waste from Haryana and UP.

Echoing the Chief Minister’s concerns, Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted that the diesel buses entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh were significantly worsening air quality. “The smoke from these buses is doubling the pollution levels in Delhi,” Rai stated. He also urged the UP government to carry out water sprinkling at the Kaushambi bus depot to help reduce emissions.

Air Pollution Across Delhi

Apart from Anand Vihar, other parts of Delhi are also suffering from poor air quality. On Sunday morning, fog covered parts of the city as pollution levels continued to climb. Dwarka’s sector-8 recorded an AQI of 311, putting it in the “Very Poor” category, while ITO had an AQI of 232, classified as “Poor.” Jahangirpuri fared worse, with an AQI of 350, also falling under the “Very Poor” category. Nehru Park recorded a “Poor” AQI of 254.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels classified as “Severe” pose serious risks even to healthy individuals and can be particularly harmful to those with pre-existing health conditions. Prolonged exposure to air marked as “Poor” or “Very Poor” can cause respiratory distress and illness.

Toxic Foam On The Yamuna River

Adding to the growing environmental concerns, toxic foam has been visible on the surface of the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj for the past few days, further highlighting the urgent need for action to tackle pollution.

