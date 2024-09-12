AAP Fields Candidates From All 90 Seats In Haryana Assembly Polls

With the latest list, the party has now announced candidates for all 90 assembly seats of the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its seventh list of three candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election. With the latest list, the party has now announced candidates for all 90 assembly seats of the state.

The candidates announced in the seventh list are Adarshpal Gujjar from Jagadhri, Ranbir Singh Lohan from Narnaund, and Rabia Kidwai from Nuh.

AAP had given a ticket to Rajiv Pali from Narnaud, but his ticket has been cancelled, and Ranveer Singh Lohan has been made the candidate from there. The party has also changed its candidate from Badli, from where it has fielded Happy Lochab in place of Ranbir Gulia.

Earlier in the day, the AAP released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the election. Among the candidates announced in the sixth list are OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana.

On Wednesday, the AAP released its fifth list of 9 candidates and its fourth list of 21 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates announced in the fifth list are Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Goipchand from Nangal, Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal, and Kaushal Sharma from Prithla.

The fourth list of AAP candidates included Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Panipat Rural, among others.

AAP also announced 40-star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday released its fifth list of two candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election. With the latest list, the party has declared the names of 88 candidates for elections to the 90-member Assembly. In the remaining two seats, the Congress will support its alliance partners the SP and the CPIM.

The candidates announced in the fifth list are Naresh Selwal from Uklana and Jasbir Singh (Jessi Petwar) from Narnaund. The Congress late Wednesday night released a list of five candidates for the election.

The party has fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

Earlier in the day, Congress announced its third list of 40 candidates. Among the candidates announced in the third list are Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala, Pooja Chaudhary from Maulana, Akram Khan from Jagadhri, Rahul Makkar from Hansi, Manisha Sangwan from Dadri, Jagdish Yadav from Kosli, and Lakhan Kumar Singhla from Faridabad.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

