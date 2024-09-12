Shimla Beopar Mandal calls ‘Bandh’ Against lathi Charge By Police On Hindu Protestors

All shops in the city and other suburbs are closed during the period. A march d by the traders from the Lower Bazar area till the District Collector's office was also held.

Shimla Beopar Mandal called a bandh between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday here against the use of force by the police on the Hindu protestors during the protest march on Wednesday.

All shops in the city and other suburbs are closed during the period. A march d by the traders from the Lower Bazar area till the District Collector’s office was also held.

Vinod Lakhanpal, one of the protestors, said that the protest was being carried out against the lathi charge that was used on the people.

“We are carrying out this protest against the lathi charge that was used on our brothers yesterday who were heading towards Sanjauli. We just want to say that the lathi charge just shows the failure of the government,” he said.

MUST READ: Assam Online Trading Scam: Assamese Actor and Photographer Arrested in Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam

Another protestor said that the protest would be carried out till 1 p.m. today and if after that the government would not listen to the demands, action would be taken.

“We are carrying the protest till 1 p.m. today. After this, if the government does not meet our demands, we will take action.

After protests broke out over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said “government sympathises with protestors” and wants to resolve according to the law.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “The protest that happened in the Sanjauli area of the state is concerning. The government sympathises with the protestors. We want the issues to be solved, and everything should be done according to the law.”

“This matter has been pending for a long period. As far as the construction of illegal buildings is concerned, the government has taken cognisance of it. I have also strongly said in the assembly that as soon as the decision comes on this within the ambit of law action will be taken, it will be demolished if it is found to be illegal. But we have to move ahead with the process of law. We want an atmosphere of peace to prevail in Himachal Pradesh,” he added further.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Being A ‘Compulsive Liar