Assam Online Trading Scam: Assamese Actor and Photographer Arrested in Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam

Assamese actor and social media influencer Sumi Bora, 29, and her photographer husband Tarkik Bora were arrested on Thursday, following a 10-day manhunt. The couple had been accused of involvement in an online trading scam worth several hundred crores.

Police Operation and Arrest Details

Assam Police Chief GP Singh confirmed the arrest, stating that a Special Task Force (STF) successfully tracked down the Borras to Dibrugarh. Singh took to social media to celebrate the operation, posting, “The game is over for them. Compliments to the team STF.” It remains unclear whether the couple surrendered voluntarily or were apprehended by the police.

Dibrugarh Police Superintendent VV Rakesh Reddy reported that the STF had handed over the couple to local authorities. Reddy noted, “We will have to interrogate them for more details on their involvement and other aspects. We will inform you more later,” but did not clarify whether the Borras had surrendered.

Couple’s Whereabouts and Statements

Prior to their arrest, the couple was suspected of hiding in Meghalaya and Nepal. On Wednesday, Sumi Bora released a video statement from an undisclosed location. In her statement, Bora claimed, “A lot of defamatory news about me is being circulated about me in the media of which even 10% is not true. The media conducted my trial and hanged me even before courts started the legal process.” She asserted that she was not evading arrest but had been hiding, and expressed her willingness to surrender.

Details of the Scam and Investigation

The scam, which involved fraudulent promises of high returns on investments, was initially uncovered last week when Bishal Phukan, 22, was arrested. Phukan reportedly admitted to spending significant amounts on a destination wedding in Rajasthan, foreign trips, and gifts for Sumi Bora.

The investigation into the scam was transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which subsequently established the STF. Authorities have issued a lookout notice for the Borras and their two relatives, who failed to attend questioning regarding their alleged roles in the scheme.

So far, the probe has led to the arrest of 59 individuals and the registration of 28 cases across Assam. The crackdown continues as authorities seek to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent activities and hold those responsible accountable.

MUST READ: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over US Remarks On Reservation And Ilhan Omar Meeting