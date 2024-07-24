AAP MP Raghav Chadha Demands Return Of Te Royal Throne Of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

AAP MP (Rajya Sabha) Raghav Chadha raised demand of bringing back the royal throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The throne is kept at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Raghav Chadha also demanded that life history of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji should also be taught to school students.

Today in Parliament, I demanded the repatriation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji’s royal throne currently placed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. I urged the Govt of India to press into service its diplomatic relations with United Kingdom for the same. His legendary… pic.twitter.com/xNEgevuOla — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 24, 2024

