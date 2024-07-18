Accidental Police Firing Kills SOG Constable During Operation to Arrest Cow Slaughter Accused

An SOG constable lost his life while attempting to apprehend cow slaughter accused. Additionally, an inspector was also seriously injured due to an accidental firing by a police officer. The injured are receiving treatment at the medical facility.

SSP Sanjeev Suman informed that the incident took place at 1 AM when joint teams from Gandhi Park Police Station, Gabhana, and SOG were conducting a raid. During the raid, Sub-Inspector Mazhar Hasan’s pistol jammed, and Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar attempted to unlock it. The pistol accidentally fired, hitting Rajiv Kumar in the abdomen and SOG head constable Yakub in the head. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared head constable Yakub dead.

A few months ago, a similar incident occurred at Sasni Gate Police Station, resulting in the death of a civilian woman.

More details awaited.