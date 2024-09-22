ADG Prakash D Leads The Investigation Over Cylinder Spotted On Railway Track

Additional Director General of Railways, Prakash D, visited the site where a 5-litre empty gas cylinder was found on a railway track in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He confirmed that the incident is under investigation, and fingerprints from the cylinder have been collected.

Following the discovery of the gas cylinder near Prempur railway station in Sarsaul earlier in the day, various investigative agencies, including the ATS, began probing the matter, assisted by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

ADG Prakash D, who inspected the site, stated, “On the tracks between Kanpur and Prayagraj, near Prempur Railway Station, someone placed a 5-litre cooking gas cylinder. GRP, RPF, FSL, the dog squad, and local police promptly responded and initiated the investigation. The cylinder was empty and has been removed. We have taken fingerprints from the cylinder… However, no conclusions have been drawn yet.”

He added, “Similar incidents have occurred in the past, but authorities have successfully averted them. I urge the public to assist the police if they encounter such situations… An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.”

According to Indian Railways officials, the loco pilots of a goods train reported the 5-litre empty gas cylinder on the tracks, prompting the driver to halt the train.

Earlier, on September 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police officials to enhance vigilance and take strict action against those involved in alleged plots to sabotage railway tracks or cause accidents.

This statement followed a near-tragic incident in Kanpur on September 15, when a damaged gas cylinder, along with other ‘objectionable’ materials, was found near the railway track where the Kalindi Express had stopped, raising alarm. The train, travelling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, halted after the driver noticed the cylinder and applied emergency brakes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)