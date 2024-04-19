Air India Halts Tel Aviv Flights Until April 30 Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to the escalating conflict and tension between Israel and Iran, Air India announced today the extension of its suspension of flight services to Tel Aviv until April 30, 2024. The decision comes amidst growing concerns over the safety of air travel in the region.

The airline, which operates four weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv, initially suspended its services on April 14, citing the emerging situation in the Middle East. This suspension marks the second time in recent months that Air India has halted flights to the Israeli capital, following a previous suspension in October 2023 after a Hamas attack on Israel.

In a statement, Air India reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and announced a one-time waiver for passengers with confirmed bookings during the affected period. This waiver includes rescheduling and cancellation charges, providing affected travelers with flexibility amidst the uncertain situation.

Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv… — Air India (@airindia) April 19, 2024

The decision by Air India follows similar actions taken by other international airlines in response to heightened tensions in the region. German airline group Lufthansa suspended flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, and Tel Aviv, while UAE-based Etihad Airways canceled services to Tel Aviv and Amman. Emirates Airlines also adjusted its flight schedules in light of temporary airspace closures in the area.

The Tata group-owned carrier, which resumed services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a five-month hiatus, emphasized the ongoing monitoring of the situation and the provision of support to affected passengers. Air India’s prioritization of customer and crew safety underscores the challenges faced by airlines operating in geopolitically sensitive regions.

We regret to inform cancellation of our flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our… — Air India (@airindia) April 19, 2024

As tensions persist between regional powers, the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv highlights the impact of political instability on international air travel. With the situation evolving rapidly, airlines continue to assess risks and implement measures to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and staff.