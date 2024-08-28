The BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' begins today, with drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses in Cooch Behar seen wearing helmets.

Kolkata’s tension is escalating amid the ragious protest against the Kolkata rape and murder case. A day after the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest that turned out to be violent as several police officials were injured,

A bus driver explained, “We are wearing helmets because of the bandh called by the BJP today. The department provided us with helmets for our safety.”

#WATCH | BJP’s 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’: Drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses seen wearing helmets, in Uttar Dinajpur A bus diver says, “We are wearing the helmet as bandh has been called today…The government has ordered us to wear the helmets for… pic.twitter.com/TgEPJyD5zb — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party has organized a ’12-hour Bengal Bandh’ today in protest against the police action during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ — a march to the state secretariat that took place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticized the Bengal government while participating in the 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ on Wednesday.

In an interview with ANI, she accused the police and the Mamata Banerjee-led government of lacking courage. Paul also claimed that the police had disregarded Supreme Court directives.

