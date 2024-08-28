Kolkata’s tension is escalating amid the ragious protest against the Kolkata rape and murder case. A day after the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest that turned out to be violent as several police officials were injured,
The BJP’s 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ begins today, with drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses in Cooch Behar seen wearing helmets.
A bus driver explained, “We are wearing helmets because of the bandh called by the BJP today. The department provided us with helmets for our safety.”
#WATCH | BJP’s 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’: Drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses seen wearing helmets, in Uttar Dinajpur
A bus diver says, “We are wearing the helmet as bandh has been called today…The government has ordered us to wear the helmets for… pic.twitter.com/TgEPJyD5zb
— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party has organized a ’12-hour Bengal Bandh’ today in protest against the police action during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ — a march to the state secretariat that took place on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticized the Bengal government while participating in the 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ on Wednesday.
In an interview with ANI, she accused the police and the Mamata Banerjee-led government of lacking courage. Paul also claimed that the police had disregarded Supreme Court directives.
