Kolkata Rape & Murder: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar Criticizes Bengal Government’s Response to Protests

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has strongly condemned the West Bengal government’s handling of the ongoing protests in Kolkata. The demonstrations erupted in response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024. Majumdar described the protests as a “non-political movement,” emphasizing that the demonstrators are primarily students demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Majumdar highlighted the unprecedented measures taken by the West Bengal police to suppress the protests. “For the first time in the history of Bengal, the police are using containers to stop the students,” he remarked, questioning the heavy-handed approach. He raised concerns about the implications of such measures, asking, “If the police are called for a students’ protest, what will happen if the BJP calls for a Nabanna protest in the future? Will they call the army?”

The Union Minister argued that the protests are a cumulative effect of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He pointed out that both the Education Minister and the Health Minister are currently in jail, reflecting deep-seated issues within the government. “The people want President’s Rule,” Majumdar stated, indicating the growing public dissatisfaction with the state’s leadership.

Majumdar also criticized the authorities for their treatment of the protesting students. He questioned whether the government and the police understand that these are students exercising their democratic rights, or if they view them as “outsiders.” The use of containers, he argued, suggests that the authorities do not recognize the legitimate concerns of the students.

The protests, which are set to culminate in a march to Nabanna, the state’s administrative headquarters, reflect widespread anger and frustration among the public. As the situation unfolds, the government’s response continues to draw sharp criticism from various quarters, including senior political leaders like Majumdar.