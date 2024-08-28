Kolkata Protests: Viral Video Shows Alleged Tampering at Kolkata Crime Scene, Kolkata Police Refutes Claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head and West Bengal in-charge Amit Malviya released a controversial video on Monay, that purportedly shows a crowd inside the seminar room on the fourth floor of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor allegedly took place. According to Malviya, the crime scene was “completely destroyed” due to the presence of doctors, police officers, hospital staff, and other outsiders.

Authenticity of video:

The video, which has yet to be independently verified for authenticity, sparked widespread concern and accusations. Malviya suggested that the presence of so many individuals at the scene of the crime raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation. He specifically criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, accusing them of attempting to cover up the crime.

Citing a statement made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court regarding the alteration of the crime scene, Malviya said, “This raises several questions on the intent of Mamata Banerjee’s government and their calculated attempts to cover up the crime. The out-of-line statements made by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police add to the grisly crime. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while submitting before the special bench of the CJI in the Supreme Court, had said, ‘Our investigation is a challenge by itself as the PO was altered!’ Now we know what he meant.”

Shocking footage from Seminar Room of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, soon after the lifeless body of the raped and murdered PGT lady doctor was found. The crime scene was completely destroyed with so many doctors, policemen, hospital staff and OUTSIDERS in the Place of… pic.twitter.com/M2iaePpAOc — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 26, 2024

In response to the allegations, the Kolkata Police issued a clarification, vehemently denying that the crime scene had been compromised. “A video has gone viral showing the place of occurrence. This is a clarification. The body found in the seminar hall was in one portion of the seminar hall. The seminar room measures 51’ X 32’. The place where the victim’s body was found inside the seminar room was cordoned off using curtains. There is no question of anyone entering that cordoned-off area. People, who can be seen gathering in the video, were all outside the cordoned-off area,” stated a police spokesperson.

TMC Responds to the Allegations

The video also prompted a reaction from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with senior MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy demanding answers about the individuals shown in the video. “As reported in the media, many persons assembled at the seminar hall in RG Kar after the rape and murder. Who are they? Why did they come? At whose instructions? Have they been interrogated by Kolkata Police or the CBI? If not, why? Reply, please, to the people. It’s a people’s democracy. I must have to reply,” Roy wrote on X, seeking transparency and accountability in the investigation.

Details of the Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The gruesome crime came to light on August 9 when the body of a 31-year-old female trainee doctor was discovered in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College. The day after the incident, the Kolkata Police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Roy, who was identified from CCTV footage entering the building around the estimated time of the crime. His Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene, further implicating him in the crime.

Investigations revealed that Roy brutally assaulted the doctor, causing severe injuries before killing her by throttling and smothering her. The shocking nature of the crime has drawn significant attention, leading to the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation last week. The CBI has since conducted polygraph tests on Roy and six other individuals, including former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors, and one civic volunteer.

CBI to submit progress report

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks, with the next update scheduled to be presented on September 17. As the investigation continues, the case remains under intense scrutiny, with the public and political leaders alike demanding justice for the victim and a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

