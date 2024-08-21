Amid Bharat Bandh Mob Tries To Burn A Bus With Children

A school bus carrying several children narrowly escaped a potentially deadly attack today in Bihar’s Gopalganj, thanks to the prompt intervention of local police. A mob attempted to set the bus on fire during a Bharat Bandh, called by certain groups in protest against a recent Supreme Court ruling on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The situation was quickly brought under control by the Gopalganj police and district administration.

Footage from the scene showed the yellow school bus surrounded by an angry mob wielding sticks, with one person seen lighting a tyre beneath the bus. Burning tyres were scattered across the road, obstructing the bus’s path.

In another clip, men were seen stopping a motorcycle carrying a woman as a passenger, attempting to pass through the area.

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat reported that a high alert had been issued, with significant police presence and magistrates stationed throughout the town in response to the Bharat Bandh. He noted that troublemakers were identified using drone footage. “I’ve directed the local police to file FIRs against those identified and ensure those who attempted to set the bus on fire are jailed,” he stated.

Although the town witnessed some violent incidents, the response to the Bharat Bandh in Gopalganj was mixed. Some vehicles continued to operate, but protesters caused disruptions on National Highway 27 and at railway tracks.

The Bharat Bandh was organized by certain Dalit groups opposing a recent Supreme Court decision that they believe undermines the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which set the framework for reservations in India.

