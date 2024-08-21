Amit Shah To Head Anti-Naxal Review Meeting During Two-Day Visit To Chhattisgarh

Starting August 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Chhattisgarh for two days, to oversee anti-Naxal operations.

The review will be held in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, where Shah will evaluate both anti-Naxal measures and the progress of infrastructure projects in the Red corridor regions across nine states troubled by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

Attendees are expected to include police chiefs from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal, where Naxalism has been contained according to the latest Ministry of Home Affairs data.

Additionally, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and CRPF Chief Anish Dayal Singh are also likely to attend.

When He Will Arrive?

The Union home minister will arrive in Raipur on the night of August 23 and begin a series of meetings on August 24.

These will include an interstate coordination session with chief secretaries and police directors from affected states, as well as a security and development review of LWE-affected areas in Chhattisgarh.

Later on August 25, following a morning review meeting, he will inaugurate the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office and subsequently, he will lead a meeting on expanding cooperation in the eastern state.

