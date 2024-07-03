Amritpal Singh To Take Oath as MP Despite Detention Under NSA On June 5

Amritpal Singh, the controversial pro-Khalistan leader and newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib, is poised to take oath as a Member of Parliament on July 5, despite being detained under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh jail in Assam. State and central agencies have cleared the logistical hurdles for his swearing-in ceremony in Delhi.

Sources within the Punjab government indicate that arrangements are being made to airlift Amritpal Singh from Dibrugarh to Delhi for the oath-taking ceremony. The Punjab government had recently forwarded a request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking temporary release or parole for Amritpal to attend the session.

“All necessary preparations for Amritpal to take oath as an MP have been completed,” stated a senior Punjab government official. “He will be brought back to Dibrugarh Jail after the ceremony.”

Amritpal’s legal advisor, Imaan Singh Khara, confirmed that the request was initiated through the jail superintendent under NSA provisions, specifically Section 15, which allows temporary release under specified conditions.

Rajdev Singh Khalsa, another lawyer representing Amritpal Singh, mentioned, “The Punjab home secretary has forwarded the request to the Lok Sabha Speaker. The Speaker is expected to make a decision within the stipulated 60-day period starting June 25, following consultation with the home department.”

This development comes shortly after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) granted permission for another jailed leader, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, to take oath as an MP. Rashid, incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar jail since 2019 on terror-funding charges, won the Baramulla seat in the recent elections.

Amritpal Singh’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib has sparked considerable debate and attention, particularly amidst the backdrop of his detention and the implications for his political career.

