Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh: ED Freezes ₹23.54 Crore In Skill Development Scam

ED has attached properties valued at ₹23.54 crore in connection with the misuse of funds linked to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Siemens project.

Andhra Pradesh: ED Freezes ₹23.54 Crore In Skill Development Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties valued at ₹23.54 crore in connection with the misuse of funds linked to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Siemens project. This action was taken by the ED’s Hyderabad Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Background of the Investigation

The Siemens project aimed to promote skill development and entrepreneurship in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation began following an FIR filed by the Andhra Pradesh CID against Designtech Systems Private Limited (DTSPL) and other parties. The FIR accused them of cheating the state government by diverting and siphoning off funds allocated for the Siemens project to unrelated purposes.

MUST READ: Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Key Findings of the ED

The ED’s investigation revealed a complex web of financial misconduct involving several key individuals. Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Managing Director of DTSPL, and Soumyadri Sekhar Bose (alias Suman Bose), former Managing Director of Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd., along with their associates Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal, allegedly diverted government funds through shell and defunct companies.

Through multi-layered transactions, they siphoned off these funds by generating bogus invoices under the pretense of supplying materials and services. The ED stated, “The services of entry providers were utilized to divert funds, for which commissions were paid.” The investigation identified various movable and immovable properties linked to the accused, including bank balances, shares, and residential properties located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune.

Previous Actions and Ongoing Proceedings

Earlier, the ED had attached fixed deposits worth ₹31.20 crore belonging to DTSPL, a move that was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA. The agency has also arrested Khanvelkar, Bose, Agarwal, and Goyal, filing a prosecution complaint before a Special Court (PMLA) in Visakhapatnam, which has acknowledged the case.

The ED’s actions highlight its commitment to combating financial fraud and corruption in public projects. As investigations continue, the implications of these findings could have far-reaching effects on the individuals involved and the integrity of skill development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Predicts BJP Victory In Kedarnath By-Election

Filed under

andhra pradesh ED attachment Property attachment Skill development fraud
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal: CM Sukhu Launches Campaign To Resolve Pending Revenue Cases

Himachal: CM Sukhu Launches Campaign To Resolve Pending Revenue Cases

U.S. Dollar Dips As Market Adjusts After Recent Rally

U.S. Dollar Dips As Market Adjusts After Recent Rally

Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Meeting Today; Opposition Party Calls Off Demonstrations

Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Meeting Today; Opposition Party Calls Off Demonstrations

‘PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

‘PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

Russian Man Survives 67 Days Adrift In Sea Of Okhotsk

Russian Man Survives 67 Days Adrift In Sea Of Okhotsk

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox