Friday, September 6, 2024

Article 370 Will Not Be Restored, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

In a decisive statement during the unveiling of the manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state, is now irrevocably “history” and will never be reinstated.

Addressing a gathering in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 marked a permanent shift in the region’s status. The provision, which had provided Jammu and Kashmir with a special degree of autonomy, has been definitively removed and will not be restored, according to Shah.

Election Manifestos and Promises

The statement comes in the wake of the National Conference’s election manifesto, which promises the restoration of Article 370. The National Conference, in alliance with the Congress, is campaigning on the platform of reinstating the provision as part of their election strategy. This manifesto underscores a significant divergence in political promises as the region heads into its first Assembly elections since 2014.

Significance of the Upcoming Elections

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being closely monitored as a key indicator of public sentiment regarding the removal of Article 370. The elections are not only a test of political resolve but also an opportunity to assess the impact of the abrogation on the local populace.

Tags:

Abrogation Of Article 370 amit shah article 370 Congress alliance Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections National Conference manifesto political promises special status.

