Arunachal CM Lauds Police For Ensuring Supplies To Villages

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the Kurung Kumey district police for their efforts in ensuring essential supplies reached landslide-affected villages.

“Kudos to the Kurung Kumey district police for their exceptional humanitarian service! During the recent landslides and road disruptions, they ensured that essential supplies reached affected villages such as Chaching, Sarli, Palo, and Raktepu,” Khandu said in a post on ‘X’.

“Led by SP Kurung Kumey and Dy SP HQ, the police bravely navigated treacherous terrain, covering 6 km on foot to deliver rations. Keep up the great work!” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier last week, Khandu convened a high-level meeting to assess the damage and strategize immediate restoration efforts across the state. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he stressed the need to restore road connectivity, especially in flood-affected districts.

“Restoring roads disrupted by floods and landslides is crucial for ensuring access to essential services and aid,” Khandu said.

He allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River. “The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay,” he directed.

Khandu also emphasized that immediate restoration work should begin in the Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to incessant rains. He instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.

Additionally, Khandu was briefed about the successful reopening of the Damin road for vehicular movement, which had been cut off for several days due to heavy rains and floods.

On July 18, Khandu requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to increase flight connectivity to and from Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar. In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Khandu highlighted that current flights to Kolkata (6 times a week) and New Delhi (4 times a week) are regularly operating at full capacity, causing surges in travel fares and ticket unavailability, including for medical emergencies.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that these issues impact the quality of life, connectivity, tourism, and commerce in the state.

