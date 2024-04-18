Arunachal Pradesh Election Official Vows Crackdown on Insurgent Interference Following BJP Leader's Kidnapping

In a recent shocker, a BJP leader was allegedly kidnapped by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district. The Chief Electoral officer(CEO), in response to the abduction, has issued a stern warning on Wednesday, asserting that such intereference in the electoral process by the underground elements willnot be tolerated and strict action will be taken against these activities.

The incident surfaced amidst the heightened as Arunachal Pradesh prepares for simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections on April 19. The incident raised concerns over insurgent activities impacting the electoral landscape.

Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa also confirmed the abduction and assured that police and paramilitary forces are actively engaged in efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped BJP leader. However, more details regarding the incident were not disclosed by the authorities.

Both Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak and Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja declined to comment on the matter.

CEO Pawan Kumar Sain convened a high-level security meeting in response to the incident, directing district commissioners to ensure no interference to the electoral process by any underground groups takes place, thereafter. He emphasized on the deployment of Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces to improve security measures across the state.

However, concern was raised regarding the activities of Naga insurgents in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, engaging in abduction, extortion, and other illegal activities. Recent years have seen numerous arrests of insurgent cadres in the region.

Responding to allegations of a candidate in Longding utilizing insurgents to coerce support through letters to villagers, CEO Pawan Kumar Sain warned of potential disqualification by the Election Commission for any candidate, if found engaging in such misconduct.

Security preparations are in full swing with the deployment of a special platoon of central armed police forces and over 13,000 personnel from CAPF and state police ensuring area domination and peaceful polling. Despite 36 registered law and order incidents since the announcement of polls, efforts remain focused on maintaining election integrity.

Out of the 2,226 polling stations in the state, a significant number are identified as shadow, critical, or vulnerable areas requiring heightened security measures. Additionally, 87 inter-state checkpoints have been activated to prevent external disruptions to polling activities.

Emphasizing a commitment to free and fair elections devoid of violence or violations of the model code of conduct, CEO Pawan Kumar Sain highlighted recent administrative actions against officials showing favoritism towards candidates. Notably, polling parties have been airlifted to remote locations, and numerous polling stations remain accessible only by foot, underscoring logistical challenges in ensuring comprehensive electoral coverage.