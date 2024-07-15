Ashok Gehlot Urges MEA To Repatriate Rajasthan Man's Body From China

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has called upon the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to promptly initiate efforts to repatriate the body of Satish Kumar, an Indian national allegedly abducted and murdered in China.

According to reports, Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan’s Jalore district, passed away in China on June 25. Gehlot emphasized the urgency of the situation in a recent statement, stating, “Mr Satish Kumar from Bhinmal, Jalore, was kidnapped and murdered in China on June 25.”

READ MORE: PM Modi Crosses Milestone, Becomes Most Followed World Leader On X

Highlighting his previous attempts to seek assistance from External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Gehlot expressed his disappointment over the delay in bringing Kumar’s remains back to India. “I have twice written to External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar requesting help in bringing the body back, but so far, the body has not been repatriated,” Gehlot lamented.

Renewing his appeal to EAM Jaishankar, Gehlot urged the ministry to take necessary steps for the return of Kumar’s mortal remains to India.

“I again appeal to Shri @DrSJaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs to take the necessary steps to bring the mortal remains of the late Shri Satish Kumar to India so that the last rites can be performed with dignity,” Gehlot reiterated in his statement.

ALSO READ: Uma Bhagwati Temple In Anantnag Reopens To Devotees After 34-Year Closure