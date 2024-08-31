Assam Assembly Ends Friday Namaaz Break: Farooq Abdullah Advocates For Religious Harmony

Following the Assam Assembly's decision to abolish the two-hour break provided on Fridays for Muslim legislators to offer 'Namaz', Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah commented on the need to protect the interests of every religion in India’s diverse society.

Farooq Abdullah’s Statement

On Saturday, Farooq Abdullah emphasized the importance of unity in diversity in India. He stated, “Jab waqt aayega ye badal jayega. Achi cheeze phir se wapas aajayengi (When the time comes this will change. Good things will come back again). Don’t do this. There is unity in diversity in this country. People of so many languages live here and that is why India is a federal structure. We have to protect every religion here.”

Assam Assembly’s New Rule

On August 30, the Assam Assembly decided to end the practice of providing a two-hour adjournment for ‘Jumma prayers’ every Friday. This practice was introduced by Saadulah’s Muslim League government during colonial Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained the decision, stating, “The Hindus and Muslims of our assembly sat in the Malas Rule Committee and unanimously resolved that the two-hour break is not right. We should work during this period as well. This practice started in 1937 and has been discontinued from yesterday.”

Political Reactions

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the decision, alleging that the Assam Chief Minister is seeking “cheap popularity” and that the BJP is trying to “bother Muslims in some way or the other.”

Samajwadi Party leader ST Hassan also condemned the move, saying, “Himanta Biswa Sarma spreads poison in society. His government is against Muslims.”

Amendment Details

Under the previous rule, the Assam Assembly would adjourn at 11 am on Fridays to allow Muslim members to attend prayers. The new rule stipulates that the Assembly will conduct its proceedings without any adjournment for religious purposes. The amended rule requires the Assam Assembly to commence its proceedings at 9:30 am every day, including Fridays. The order states that this amendment was made to eliminate a colonial practice intended to divide society on a religious basis.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

