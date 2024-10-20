Bahraich Tensions Escalates, Protesters Torched Bike Showroom

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, remains in a state of unrest following the violent protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during Durga Puja celebrations.

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, remains in a state of unrest following the violent protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during Durga Puja celebrations. Demonstrators set fire to a bike showroom, resulting in significant financial losses estimated at ₹50 lakh.

Incident Overview

The fire incident occurred on Saturday while the showroom owner, Anoop Shukla, was undergoing a heart check-up in Gurugram, Haryana. Upon learning of the destruction, Shukla reported that 38 vehicles, primarily motorcycles, were burned in the showroom located in the Maharajganj area. The rioters also destroyed a cash drawer containing ₹4 lakh. “The rioters did not spare my showroom. I’ve suffered a loss of ₹50 lakh,” Shukla lamented, expressing concern over the delay in receiving insurance compensation.

Context of the Violence

This incident follows an earlier communal flare-up in the Maharajganj area on October 13, during which Mishra was shot dead after a dispute arose over loud music played outside a place of worship during the Durga idol immersion procession. The aftermath of his death sparked protests, leading to widespread vandalism, arson, and stone-pelting. In response to escalating tensions, local authorities suspended internet services for four days to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Police Response and Arrests

As a result of the violence, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 87 individuals, with dozens of FIRs registered in the district. Officials reported that cases have been filed against approximately 1,000 people, including six named suspects. Notably, two primary suspects, Sarfaraz and Taleem, were shot during an encounter as they attempted to flee to Nepal.

Community Impact

The tension in Bahraich has not only affected business owners like Shukla but has also led to the demolition of shops following notices issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) to vacate properties deemed illegally constructed. Of the 23 establishments targeted, 20 belong to Muslim shopkeepers, raising concerns about potential communal biases in enforcement actions.

The situation in Bahraich highlights the fragility of communal relations in the region. As protests continue, local authorities are under pressure to restore peace while navigating the complexities of community tensions and property disputes.

