‘Balatkari bachao alliance’: BJP Labels INDIA Bloc as ‘Save Rapist Alliance’ Amid Controversy Over Badlapur Encounter Killing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the INDIA alliance in response to their call for a probe into the encounter killing of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. On Tuesday, BJP leaders referred to the opposition coalition as the “Balatkari Bachao Alliance” (Save Rapist Alliance), igniting a fierce political row.

The Controversial Encounter

Akshay Shinde, 24, a contractual school sweeper from Badlapur in Thane district, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. On Monday evening, while being transported by the police, Shinde allegedly snatched an officer’s firearm and opened fire, injuring a police inspector. According to the police, they shot Shinde in retaliation, resulting in his death.

The encounter has become a subject of significant political controversy, with opposition parties raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Shinde’s death. His family, along with members of the opposition, have expressed doubts about the police’s version of events, calling for a judicial investigation.

BJP’s Fierce Response: ‘Balatkari Bachao Alliance’

In a sharp rebuke, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the opposition’s calls for a probe, accusing the INDIA bloc of mourning the death of a rapist. “Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde died after being shot at by police in retaliatory firing. On one hand, Maharashtra and Badlapur have taken a sigh of relief, whereas on the other hand, parties of the INDI alliance are mourning the death of a rapist. Is this a ‘Balatkari Bachao Alliance’?” Poonawalla questioned.

Poonawalla didn’t stop there. He also criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, alleging that the INDI alliance had previously tried to shield the accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. “They tried to protect the accused Moeed Khan in the Ayodhya gangrape case. Some leaders of the Congress party and INDI alliance have started speaking in favour of rapists. This is very shameful,” he added.

Accusations of Shielding Rapists

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further escalated the attack, accusing the Congress party and INDI alliance leaders of consistently standing by individuals accused of sexual crimes. “In the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to protect the accused. Akhilesh Yadav was trying to protect the accused Moeed Khan in the Ayodhya gangrape case,” Bhandari claimed.

He also referenced statements by Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader referred to the RG Kar incident as a “distraction.” Bhandari went on to criticize the opposition for calling the police action in the Badlapur case a “cold-blooded murder.” “They never stand with women but always side with their vote bank,” he added.

Opposition Demands Investigation

The opposition, led by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, has raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the police’s encounter. They are questioning how Shinde could have snatched a gun while in custody, demanding an impartial judicial inquiry into the incident.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, called Shinde’s death “suspicious.” He suggested that the encounter might have been an attempt to destroy evidence. “Is it an attempt to destroy evidence? Were Akshay Shinde’s hands not tied by the police during transit? How could he reach for the gun, and how come the police were so careless? We demand a judicial probe in this matter,” he stated.

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray Raises Concerns

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed doubts over the encounter. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray remarked, “The Badlapur case accused deserves to be hanged until death, but what happened today evening is reckless and suspicious. Soon, people will start coming forward who will try to reap political gains and even pat their own back. Who is trying to save the directors of the school management board? Why have they not been found? Is today’s incident and they being on the run connected? There should be a neutral inquiry into this matter.”

Thackeray’s remarks reflect the concerns of many opposition leaders, who are wary that the encounter may have been a distraction from the real culprits involved in the school’s management.

Congress and NCP Call for Judicial Inquiry

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has echoed the demand for an inquiry, insisting that the investigation should be conducted under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge. “We need transparency in this matter. The circumstances under which Akshay Shinde was killed raise too many questions,” Patole said.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, while condemning Shinde’s crime, expressed dismay over the method of his death. “The accused should have been hanged as per legal provisions. We cannot endorse extrajudicial killings, no matter how heinous the crime,” Pawar stated.