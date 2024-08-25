Bengali TV Industry Protests For Justice In Doctor Rape And Murder Case Amidst Widespread Demonstrations

The Bengali television industry organized a significant protest march from Tollygunge to Deshapriya Park on Sunday, demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar rape and murder case. Industry professionals, including artists, technicians, and staff, took part in the march to voice their collective demand for justice.

A protester expressed to ANI, “We are protesting against the incident at RG Kar. Television professionals, including artists, technicians, and all staff members, are united in demanding justice for the woman. We don’t want to hear anything else; we just want justice.”

In addition to the television industry, local women in Bhangore, South 24 Parganas, held a protest, echoing calls for justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. The Indian Secular Front (ISF) also staged a demonstration in Bhangore, demanding accountability for the victim.

In Kolkata, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested at Shyambazar, showing their solidarity with the RG Kar case victims and calling for justice.

Earlier in the day, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, related to the rape and murder case involving the Kolkata woman trainee doctor.

In a notable development, Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar who was honored with the Banga Ratna award by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, announced his decision to return the award. Dey criticized the state government’s handling of the RG Kar case, stating, “I have decided to return the Banga Ratna award. In light of the protests in Bengal and beyond, my conscience compels me to give it back. I support the protest. The way Mamata Banerjee is running the administration is not right.”

Furthermore, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum staged a protest in Tollygunge, calling for justice for the RG Kar Medical College victim and urging the Kolkata administration to take responsibility.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court mandated that security at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be managed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while addressing the suo motu case concerning the trainee doctor’s rape and murder. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

(With ANI Inputs)

