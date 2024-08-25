FIR Filed Against 12,000+ For Clash During BJYM Rally In Ranchi

An FIR was registered on Saturday against approximately 12,000 unnamed individuals and 51 identified persons for their alleged involvement in a clash with police during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Ranchi, officials confirmed.

The Ranchi Police reported that among those named in the FIR are prominent BJP figures including state president Babulal Marandi, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth, and spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

The incident occurred during the ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’ organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jharkhand unit on August 23, targeting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government. The rally, which saw participation from various BJP leaders including Union Minister Sanjay Seth and former Union Minister Arjun Munda, was a demonstration against alleged corruption, unemployment, and issues related to women’s safety in Jharkhand.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticized the Soren government, claiming that corruption and unemployment are at unprecedented levels, and women’s safety remains a significant concern. With Jharkhand’s assembly elections approaching, the BJP is mobilizing to challenge the current government.

The FIR marks a significant development in the ongoing political tensions in Jharkhand as the BJP intensifies its efforts ahead of the state elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

