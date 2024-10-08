Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Bengaluru Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Cake

In a heartbreaking event in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, a 5-year-old boy named Dheeraj has tragically lost his life, and his parents are fighting for their lives after consuming a cake on Monday.

Bengaluru Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Cake

In a heartbreaking event in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, a 5-year-old boy named Dheeraj has tragically lost his life, and his parents are fighting for their lives after consuming a cake on Monday. Reports indicate that the family began to experience severe illness shortly after sharing the dessert at their home.

The boy’s father, Balaraj, a delivery executive with Swiggy, had brought the cake home after a customer canceled their order. Soon after enjoying the cake, Dheeraj and his parents exhibited alarming symptoms, prompting immediate medical attention. While Dheeraj could not survive the ordeal, Balaraj and his wife, Nagalakshmi, are currently in critical condition and receiving intensive care at KIMS Hospital.

ALSO READ: Who Is Devender Kadyan? Independent Candidate Leads in Early Trends in Haryana Elections

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with food poisoning being a primary suspect. However, they have not ruled out other possibilities, including the potential of the cake being involved in a suicide attempt. Investigators are actively working to uncover the circumstances that led to the family’s sudden illness and are awaiting forensic analysis of the cake, along with further medical reports.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the K P Agrahara police station, and law enforcement is committed to determining the cause of this tragic event. A Swiggy spokesperson expressed their condolences, stating, “We are heartbroken by the unfortunate incident in Bengaluru, and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our team has visited the hospital to meet the family and is extending all possible support. Food safety is a top priority for us, and we require all restaurant partners to have an FSSAI license before they are listed on our platform.”

As the investigation continues, the community is left in shock, mourning the loss of a young life and praying for the swift recovery of the parents. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of food safety and the potential dangers that can arise from contaminated food.

MUST READ: Indian Air Force Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi And President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes

