Bhupinder Hooda Tightens Grip on Party Candidate Selection; Loyalists Dominate Congress List with 72 Out of 89 Seats

Bhupinder Hooda, a prominent Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Haryana, has solidified his influence within the state party apparatus by securing a significant share of the party’s tickets for his loyalists in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Out of the 89 Congress candidates announced, a substantial number are reportedly Hooda’s close associates. This move comes after Hooda had previously influenced the selection of nine out of ten nominees for the Lok Sabha polls, effectively sidelining rival factions within the state Congress organization.

Early on, the Congress leadership had decided not to field any sitting MPs for the assembly elections, a strategy intended to mitigate internal conflicts. However, the delay in announcing nearly half of the candidates due to internal disputes and fears of rebellion put pressure on the party. The final list of candidates was released just before the deadline on Thursday, with many selections reflecting Hooda’s sway over the process.

Rebel Posturing and Loyalty Battles

Hooda’s dominance over candidate selection has not been without resistance. Many of his loyalists reportedly pressured the party through aggressive tactics, including threats of fielding rebel candidates and even resignation warnings. Hisar parliamentarian Jai Prakash’s son, Vikash Saharan, made headlines when he filed his nomination papers from Kalayat before his candidacy was officially announced by the party. The move was seen as a strategic maneuver to force the party’s hand, and it worked—Vikash was declared the official candidate the following day. In response, rival aspirant Shweta Dhull expressed her frustration on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “A king’s son becomes the king, that’s the truth.”

Similar tensions surfaced in the Ambala district, where Pooja Chaudhry, the wife of Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, was granted the Congress nomination for the Mulana reserved constituency. Karamvir Singh Baudh, who had been appointed by AICC General Secretary Deepak Babaria as the coordinator for Dalit outreach, was overlooked in favor of Chaudhry. The decision sparked criticism, highlighting the complex dynamics of caste, loyalty, and power plays within the state party.

Independent Candidatures Amid Internal Conflicts

In another twist, Chitra Sarwara, a known Hooda supporter, filed her nomination as an independent from Ambala Cantt after being denied a Congress ticket due to her father contesting from a neighboring constituency. The Sarwara family’s move underscores the rising frustrations among party members who feel sidelined by the internal factionalism and Hooda’s growing dominance.

Hooda’s strategy has seen him securing around 72 tickets for his loyalists, consolidating his position within the Haryana Congress. Meanwhile, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, a prominent figure in the rival faction, managed to secure just nine tickets for her supporters, reflecting a stark disparity in influence between the two factions.

Congress’ Internal Struggles Ahead of the Polls

The internal tussles within the Haryana Congress have exposed deep-seated divisions that could impact the party’s performance in the upcoming state elections. Hooda’s overwhelming influence in candidate selection has not only marginalized rival factions but has also led to a wave of discontent among those overlooked in the process. The push and pull of loyalty, threats of rebellion, and the emergence of independent candidatures reflect a party grappling with internal power struggles at a critical electoral juncture.

