Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Deputy CM skips Governor's function attended by CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s ‘At Home’ reception event in Patna. Leader of the RJD, Alok Mehta, is a cabinet minister who attended the function; Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister, did not. Distinguished individuals from diverse fields convene at Raj Bhawan for the ‘At Home’ ceremony, which celebrates solidarity and cooperation.

Nitish Kumar celebrated the 75th Republic Day by raising the national flag at his Patna home earlier in the day. Because of the rumors that Nitish Kumar might rejoin the NDA, the ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar is currently in danger of collapsing. Upendra Kushwaha, the president of Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD), poked fun at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, questioning what assurances Kumar had that he would remain in the Bharatiya Janata Party following the Lok Sabha elections, even if he were to leave the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

The former ally of Bihar Chief Minister told that it is true Kumar is considering leaving his current alliance.

“There is talk that he may join the NDA alliance. It is true that CM Nitish Kumar is considering leaving the (INDIA alliance). If he joins the NDA, the big question is whether he will stay with the NDA after the elections or not… What is the guarantee that he will not leave the NDA alliance after the Lok Sabha elections,” Kushwaha said.

Earlier, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD’s ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the ‘socialist party’ (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.