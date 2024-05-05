Bihar’s Economic Offences Unit: Arrested ‘Solver gang’ member got PDF of solved question paper a day before NEET-UG; CBI To Take Over

The Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has arrested a key member of a “solver gang” who was involved in the alleged irregularities that were reported in the NEET-UG exam. He had received a PDF of the solved question paper a day before the exam. This development comes amidst EOU’s preparations to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Baldev Kumar, also known as Chintu, was among the five individuals who were apprehended by the EOU from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday. Following their arrest, they were presented before a Patna court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

In a statement, the EOU disclosed that Baldev Kumar is closely linked with the alleged mastermind of the “solver gang,” Sanjeev Kumar, who remains at large. “Based on the available evidence, the solved question papers of NEET UG-2024 examination held on 05.05.2024 were received on mobile by this gang,” the statement read.

Baldev Kumar, a native of Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district, was residing in a rented accommodation in Patna. The other arrested members of the gang include Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Agamkuan in Patna; Panku Kumar from Chhabilapur, Nalanda; Rajeev Kumar alias Karu, from Ekangarsarai, Nalanda; and Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, from Chhabilalpur, Nalanda.

Prior to their arrest, Mukesh Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, and Paramjeet Singh were already named as accused in the EOU case. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs and technical investigations conducted by the EOU.

“Partially burnt papers were found at Learn Boys Hostel and Play School located at Nandlal Chapra of Ramakrishna Nagar police station area of Patna. The samples were sent to FSL,” the EOU statement added.

Tracing the leaked question paper’s trail, the EOU revealed that Baldev Kumar received the PDF file of the solved question paper on the morning of May 5. Copies were printed using a Wi-Fi printer at the school, and candidates were organized into groups to memorize the answers.

The gang had also arranged for discreet transportation of candidates. “A drop-off point was set up about 2 km from the school. Gang members used a taxi to transport candidates to and from Learn Boys Hostel and Play School,” the statement said. Mukesh Kumar, the taxi driver and owner, was among those arrested, and the vehicle used was seized.

During the investigation, the EOU obtained roll code details of 15 suspicious candidates from the National Testing Agency (NTA), and four candidates have been questioned so far. The remaining candidates are yet to appear for interrogation. The NTA provided a copy of the reference question paper related to the semi-burnt papers seized at Learn Boys Hostel and Play School.

The EOU further detailed that the half-burned question paper found at the hostel corresponded with the serial code of the examination center at Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Preliminary investigations indicated tampering with the packing materials of the original question papers, leading to the confiscation of suspicious exhibits.

The EOU discovered that duplicate SIM cards were issued to Baldev and others involved, and accommodations were arranged to facilitate their activities. Additionally, a suspicious envelope box was seized in Jharkhand, suggesting the gang’s inter-state operations.

Having taken over the probe from Patna Police on May 17, the EOU has now decided to transfer the case to the CBI. This decision follows the earlier arrest of 13 individuals by Patna Police on May 5 for their alleged involvement in the paper leak

