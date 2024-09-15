BJP Slams Kejriwal’s Resignation Announcement As ‘PR Stunt’ Amid Corruption Case Controversy

Home
In the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he would resign within the next two days, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the move, branding it a “PR stunt” aimed at improving his tarnished image.

In the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that he would resign within the next two days, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the move, branding it a “PR stunt” aimed at improving his tarnished image.

Kejriwal, recently released from Tihar Jail on bail, addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday, stating he would not resume his duties as chief minister until he is acquitted in the ongoing excise policy corruption case. The Supreme Court had granted him bail earlier that day, imposing restrictions that prevent him from entering his office or signing official documents.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari dismissed Kejriwal’s resignation plan as a strategic maneuver to salvage his reputation among Delhi voters, who he claims now view him as “corrupt.” “This is a PR stunt by Arvind Kejriwal,” Bhandari told ANI. “He understands that his image is tainted, and this move is an attempt to restore it.” Bhandari likened Kejriwal’s approach to the “Sonia Gandhi model,” referencing the former Congress leader’s alleged behind-the-scenes influence during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister.

BJP sources added that Kejriwal should have resigned earlier. They suggested his decision was influenced by public discontent and a desire to garner sympathy. “People’s anger has forced him to resign,” a BJP source told News18. “It is the Election Commission’s role to determine the timing of elections, and the BJP is in a strong position in Delhi.”

In response to Kejriwal’s resignation announcement, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit dismissed it as a “gimmick.” Dikshit criticized the unprecedented nature of the Supreme Court’s restrictions on Kejriwal, implying that they reflect concerns about potential evidence tampering. “Such conditions have never been imposed on any other Chief Minister,” Dikshit said. “The Supreme Court is treating him like a criminal. There is no correlation between morality and Arvind Kejriwal.”

As the political fallout continues, the timing and implications of Kejriwal’s resignation will likely influence the forthcoming Delhi elections, with parties and commentators closely watching the developments.

