Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi Criticizes Omar Abdullah’s Tactics

BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi lashed out at National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Thursday.

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi Criticizes Omar Abdullah’s Tactics

BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi lashed out at National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Thursday, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir. Ilmi emphasized that the votes being cast today are transparent, contrasting them with previous elections alleged to be marred by rigging.

Transparency in Voting

“What does Omar Abdullah think? The time is gone when he used to say one thing in Srinagar and another in Jammu. This is the age of social media; your lies will not work,” Ilmi stated during an interview with ANI in Srinagar. She highlighted that the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, occurring after a nearly ten-year gap since the abrogation of Article 370, represent a celebration of democracy.

Celebration of Democracy

Ilmi further added, “It is a celebration of democracy, and people from all over the world are watching it, so Omar Abdullah and his tricks will not work.” This statement referred to the recent visit of a delegation of diplomats who came to observe the second phase of polling on September 25.

Omar Abdullah’s Response

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment over voter turnout in the assembly elections. “I was hoping for a little more turnout because there was no call for a boycott. There were no attacks or attempts to suppress voters,” he remarked. Abdullah also suggested that the central government bears partial responsibility for the current situation, claiming they have tried to present high turnout as a sign of normalcy.

MUST READ: Navigating The Hurdles To An Israel-Hezbollah Cease-Fire

Voter Turnout Data

The first phase of polling was held on September 18, while the second phase took place on September 25, recording a turnout of 57.03% as of 11:45 PM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

  • Budgam: 62.98%
  • Ganderbal: 62.51%
  • Poonch: 73.80%
  • Rajouri: 70.95%
  • Reasi: 74.70%
  • Srinagar: 29.81%

Polling was conducted across six districts in Budgam, Ganderbal, Poonch, and the Jammu regions of Rajouri, Reasi, and Srinagar, with 25.78 lakh electors eligible to cast votes to decide the fate of 239 candidates in this phase.

Upcoming Phases

The final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for October 1, with the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies set to take place on October 8.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Key Areas Of Focus For India-Egypt Trade Relations

Filed under

BJP criticism Indian political commentary Kashmir politics omar abdullah political tactics Shazia Ilmi

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox