‘Rahul Should Focus On Jammu’, Omar Abdullah’s Advises To Alliance Partner

Omar Abdullah, vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), has urged Rahul Gandhi to wrap up his campaigning in Kashmir and shift his focus to Jammu. He highlighted the importance of Jammu, where the Congress holds a majority of seats, insisting that this region needs more attention in the alliance’s election strategy.

Prioritizing Jammu: A Key Election Strategy

During a press conference, Abdullah remarked, “I hope after Rahul wraps up campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he turns his attention to Jammu. Ultimately, Congress’s actions in Kashmir aren’t what matter most; it’s what happens in Jammu that counts.” He expressed concern that the Congress party had not adequately engaged with the plains of Jammu, despite being allocated a significant number of seats within the alliance.

“With only five days left in the campaign, it’s worrying that Congress has yet to make its presence felt in Jammu. I hope once Rahul finishes in the valley, the party will focus its efforts on Jammu,” he added.

The Congress, in coalition with the National Conference, is competing for 32 seats, while the NC is aiming for 51 out of the 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah himself is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, both of which recently held elections.

Voter Enthusiasm and Electoral Process

Reflecting on the current electoral atmosphere, Abdullah expressed optimism: “We’ve been waiting for ten years. The first phase went well, and I anticipate a strong turnout in the second phase. The enthusiasm from voters has been encouraging, and I hope it translates into substantial voter participation.”

As the elections progress, Abdullah also weighed in on the Indian government’s invitation to foreign diplomats to observe the polling. “I don’t see why outsiders need to check on our elections. When they comment on various issues, the government labels it an internal matter. These elections should be viewed the same way,” he said.

Addressing Allegations and Challenges

Taking a critical stance toward the central government, Abdullah emphasized that the electoral turnout in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the people’s will, not governmental influence. “The participation we see is in spite of what the government has done to the people,” he stated.

He also countered allegations from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about bogus voting in Ganderbal, saying, “If their candidates aren’t making an impact, that’s not my fault. People are supporting me based on their own choices.”

As the second phase of Assembly elections commenced, with over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies, attention remains on key candidates like Omar Abdullah, BJP chief Ravinder Raina, and Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra. The final phase of polls is set for October 1, with vote counting on October 8. Abdullah’s push for a stronger campaign in Jammu may significantly influence the electoral results for the Congress and its partners.

