Shabir Ahmad Padder Takes The Stage: Jammu And Kashmir Awami National Conference’s Key Player In Pahalgam

The Legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to occur from September 18 to October 1, 2024, in three phases. The results for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be announced on October 8, 2024. This election is notably the first since the significant changes of 2019, which saw the revocation of the region’s special status.

About Shabir Ahmad Padder

In the Pahalgam constituency, one of the 90 constituencies, a notable candidate is Shabir Ahmad Padder from the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference. Padder, aged 49, is the son of Gh. Rasool Padder. He is a registered voter in the 47 Pahalgam constituency. His professional background includes working in the apple business and engaging in politics. Padder’s candidacy is expected to play a significant role in the electoral dynamics of the Pahalgam region.

Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference

The Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, led by Khalida Begum, is a significant contender in these elections. Established in 1984 by Ghulam Mohammad Shah following a split from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, the party was initially named “National Conference (Khalida).” It later aligned with the Indian National Congress to form a government under Shah’s leadership. Now part of the Gupkar Alliance, the party has also participated in the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

A New Era Post-2019 Reorganization

This election marks a significant shift since the 2019 reorganization when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked. The abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act resulted in the creation of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, effective October 31, 2019.

Constituency Spotlight: Pahalgam

Pahalgam, a key constituency within the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha area, is one of the focal points of this election. Known for its scenic beauty, Pahalgam is now a crucial area in this landmark electoral event.

As the elections approach, the results will not only impact the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir but also signify a new phase in the region’s governance and administration.

