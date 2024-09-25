“Why Invite Foreign Interference?” Omar Abdullah Critiques Centre’s Decision | NewsX Exclusive

Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and candidate for Ganderbal and Budgam, expressed optimism about the ongoing assembly elections. In an interview, he mentioned, “We have been waiting for 10 years for elections, and the first phase went well. We expect a good turnout from the second phase as well.” He emphasized the importance of civic engagement, noting that people are actively exercising their voting rights.

A Call for National Conference Victory

Abdullah voiced his hope that the National Conference would secure a majority in the elections, aiming for a victory on October 8. He said, “We hope to win this poll and register victory on October 8,” outlining his vision for governance with Congress: “We aim to govern Jammu and Kashmir through an alliance government.”

Critique of Centre’s Foreign Delegates Invitation

In a sharp critique, Abdullah condemned the Centre’s decision to invite foreign delegates to observe the elections. He questioned the need for international observers in what he considers an internal matter, stating, “Why invite foreign interference if it’s an internal issue?” This move has stirred controversy, with Abdullah arguing that the political process should be treated as domestic.

MUST READ: How Did Ravinder Raina Rise To Become BJP’s Main Man In J&K Elections?

Discontent with the Central Government

Addressing public sentiment, Abdullah remarked, “People are not happy with the Government of India.” This statement reflects widespread dissatisfaction among residents regarding the Centre’s approach to governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Support from Apni Party

In a significant turn of events, Mohiuddin, who had filed his nomination from Budgam under the Apni Party’s banner, withdrew from the race to support Abdullah. This endorsement could strengthen Abdullah’s campaign as he seeks to consolidate support ahead of the elections.

Focus on Local Issues

On the recent visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah suggested that Congress should concentrate its efforts more in the Jammu region. His comments underscore the importance of addressing regional concerns and effectively engaging with local voters.

As the elections unfold, Abdullah’s remarks capture the challenges and hopes present in this critical political moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: J&K Assembly Elections Phase 2: Key Constituencies, Candidates, Demographics And All You Need To Know