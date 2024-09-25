PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Allegedly Handing Haryana to ‘Dalals and Damads’ in Sonipat Rally

Speaking at a rally in Sonipat, PM Modi claimed that the Congress party is steadily losing its foothold in the region as election day draws near.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is witnessing a surge in support across Haryana as the state gears up for its upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a large rally in Sonipat, Modi claimed that the Congress party is steadily losing its foothold in the region as election day draws near.

“As the day of voting nears, the Congress is losing hope. The support for BJP is increasing day by day in Haryana,” Modi told the enthusiastic crowd.

Modi Takes Aim at Congress Over Corruption

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of fostering corruption and nepotism wherever it governs. He alleged that the Congress had turned Haryana over to “dalals” (middlemen) and “damads” (sons-in-law), a thinly veiled reference to the Gandhi family, which was met with applause from the audience.

“Wherever the Congress has put its foot, corruption and ‘bhai-bhatijawaad’ (nepotism) are inevitable. Congress has given birth to corruption in the government system. The Congress party is the mother of corruption in our country,” the prime minister declared, further intensifying his critique of the opposition party.

Heartwarming Moment at the Rally

During the rally, Prime Minister Modi shared a touching interaction with a young boy in the crowd who had drawn a picture of the prime minister. Modi noticed the boy and asked him to hand over the picture to his security team, promising to send him a personal letter in return, drawing smiles from those in attendance.

Modi Highlights Haryana’s Growth Under BJP Rule

The prime minister also took the opportunity to emphasize Haryana’s progress in agriculture and industry under the BJP government. He invoked the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, linking the empowerment of Dalits to industrial growth, and praised the state’s achievements in these sectors.

“Today, Haryana ranks among the country’s top states in the field of agriculture and industry under the BJP government. When industrialization happens, poor, farmers, Dalits receive most of the benefits,” Modi stated, underscoring the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Congress Responds with Sharp Criticism

In response to Modi’s rally, the Congress party launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of betraying Haryana’s farmers. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, questioned the BJP’s vision for the state’s agricultural community and accused the party of resorting to force against protesting farmers.

“Haryana’s farmers have completely lost trust in the BJP. When the farm protests were called off in 2021, farmers left after being reassured by the non-biological PM and his government that they would meet their demands,” Ramesh said, referencing the aftermath of the 2021 farmers’ protests.

Ramesh also criticized the BJP for its handling of subsequent farmer protests, accusing the government of using excessive force. “Instead of listening to them, the Double Anyay Sarkar (double injustice government) lathi-charged and tear-gassed them,” he added, pointing to what he called the BJP’s disregard for the concerns of Haryana’s farmers.

Haryana is set to hold elections for its 90-member legislative assembly on October 5, with the votes scheduled to be counted on October 8, alongside those in Jammu and Kashmir.

