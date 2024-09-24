PM Modi Advocates For Reformed Multilateral Forums At UN Summit

During his visit to US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the necessity of reforming multilateral forums, asserting that their future relevance hinges on how swiftly they implement changes, subtly referencing India’s pursuit of a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Speaking at the UN Summit for the Future in New York on Monday, he stated, “For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance.”

Highlighting India’s efforts to amplify the voices of the Global South, Modi pointed to the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 during the 2023 summit in New Delhi.

Further, he also addressed the dual threats to global peace, stating, “While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition.”

Moreover during his speech, Modi called for a commitment to peace, asserting that “humanity’s collective strength” does not reside on the battlefield.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the global community to prioritize sustainable development with a strong emphasis on a human-centric approach.

Meanwhile, prime minister Modi addressed the Indian community at Nassau Coliseum in New York on Sunday, praising the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. He stated, ‘I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position…For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you ‘Rashtradoot.’

He also added a unique perspective on artificial intelligence, saying, “For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new ‘AI’ power of the world….I salute the Indian diaspora here.”