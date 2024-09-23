Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Sundar Pichai Commends PM Modi's Vision For AI In India, Says 'He….'

During his US Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with leading tech executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia's Jensen Huang at a roundtable meeting. 

Sundar Pichai Commends PM Modi’s Vision For AI In India, Says ‘He….’

During his US Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with leading tech executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang at a roundtable meeting.

The discussions revolved around India’s vast potential and the opportunities it presents, as PM Modi assured US business leaders of India’s strong commitment to protecting intellectual property.

At a roundtable event in New York, which included other prominent figures like Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Sundar Pichai shared his insights after meeting with the Prime Minister. He emphasized, “He is challenging us to do more in terms of AI so that it benefits the people of India.”

Further, he also highlighted PM Modi’s encouragement for companies to focus on manufacturing and designing within India, stating, “The PM is focused on transforming India with his Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India. We are proud to have our Pixel phones being made in India.”

Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Addresses Issues with Gemini AI

PM Modi Ambition For AI

While reflecting on Modi’s ambitions for AI,  Pichai noted, saying “He challenged us to think about the application of AI in healthcare, agriculture, and he is also thinking about the AI infrastructure of India.”

He also mentioned that Google is making significant investments in AI initiatives in India, and later added “We have several programmes and partnerships as we look forward to doing more in India.”

Must Read: Sundar Pichai Speaks on Google’s 2022 Layoffs : ‘A Necessary But Difficult Decision’

Overall, Sundar Pichai praised PM Modi’s “clear vision” regarding the opportunities that AI can bring, underscoring the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring that AI serves the people of India.

